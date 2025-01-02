Grover Cleveland School honors veterans with a special assembly

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Grover Cleveland Elementary School had a special Veterans Day assembly to honor the brave men and women who have served this country. The event featured various activities, including a heartfelt performance by Barry Rosenzweig, who introduced each veteran and asked them to share their favorite part of serving.

Rosenzweig also captivated the audience with a powerful song that explained the different branches of the military and their roles in protecting our nation. The veterans; stories moved students and staff alike.

“We are incredibly grateful for the sacrifices made by our veterans,” said Al Giambrone, principal of Grover Cleveland Elementary School. “This assembly was a wonderful opportunity to honor their service and teach our students the importance of patriotism and gratitude.”

Grover Cleveland Elementary School is committed to fostering a culture of patriotism and respect for veterans. By hosting events such as this, the school aims to instill a sense of pride and gratitude in its students.

Article by Dyan McMillen.

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen