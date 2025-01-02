Grover Cleveland School honors students at first Marking Period Principal’s Club

RAHWAY, NJ — Grover Cleveland Elementary School celebrated its first marking period Principal’s Club on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The event was a resounding success, celebrating students’ outstanding achievements in fostering a positive school culture.

To make the evening truly special, the school rolled out the red carpet for the honored students. As they walked down the aisle, confetti showered upon them, creating a festive and celebratory atmosphere. Each student received a commemorative pin and had the opportunity to hear heartfelt messages written by their teachers.

The Principal’s Club is a program designed to recognize and reward student excellence. By honoring students for their hard work and dedication, the school aims to motivate them to continue striving for success.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their accomplishments,” said Al Giambrone, principal of Grover Cleveland Elementary School. “The Principal’s Club is a wonderful way to celebrate their achievements and inspire them to reach new heights.”

The event was a memorable experience for all who attended, and the school looks forward to continuing this tradition in future marking periods.

Photo Courtesy of Dyan McMillen