Grover Cleveland Elementary to present ‘Aladdin KIDS’

RAHWAY, NJ — Mark your calendars for a spectacular theatrical event: The talented students of Grover Cleveland Elementary School proudly present “Aladdin KIDS!” on Wednesday, April 30, and Thursday, May 1, at 6 p.m., in the school’s auditorium. Prepare to be transported to the enchanting city of Agrabah for an unforgettable performance filled with vibrant music, dazzling costumes and heartwarming storytelling.

Join Aladdin, Jasmine,and the hilarious Genie as they embark on a thrilling adventure filled with magic, mischief, and the power of true love. This delightful adaptation of the beloved Disney classic is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

This production features a cast of enthusiastic young performers, bringing to life the iconic characters of “Aladdin.” Audiences can expect to hear familiar songs such as “A Whole New World,” “Friend Like Me” and more. The production will showcase the students’ hard work and dedication, as well as the creative talents of the school’s drama and music departments. There will be colorful sets and creative costuming.

“We are incredibly excited to share this magical production with our community,” said Kyle McCormick, vice principal. “Our students have poured their hearts into this show, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder of ‘Aladdin KIDS.’” Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the extraordinary talent of Grover Cleveland Elementary’s young performers.

Article by Dyan McMillen.