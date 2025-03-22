Grover Cleveland Elementary celebrates 100th day of school with a century of fun

RAHWAY, NJ — On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Grover Cleveland Elementary School marked its 100th day of the 2024-2025 academic year with a blast from the past. Students and staff transformed into centenarians, donning gray wigs, suspenders, pearls and other accessories to resemble 100-year-old versions of themselves.

The school buzzed with excitement as each classroom engaged in unique 100th-day-themed activities. Kindergartners counted 100 snacks, first-graders built structures with 100 cups and second-graders created art projects using 100 pieces of paper. The day provided a fun and engaging way for students to learn about numbers, counting, and the passage of time.

“The 100th day is always a special milestone,” said Vice Principal Kyle McCormick. “It’s a chance for our students to celebrate their progress and have some fun while learning. Seeing everyone dressed up and participating in the activities makes it even more memorable.”

The 100th-day celebration at Grover Cleveland Elementary School was a resounding success, fostering a sense of community and creating lasting memories for students and staff alike.

Article by Dyan McMillen

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen