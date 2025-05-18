Greater Union Township Chamber hosts its 68th annual Gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — “Your Chamber: Driven, Dynamic, and Diverse” was the theme of the celebration.

It was the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce’s 68th annual Gala at Galloping Hill Caterers on Thursday night, May 8. The event featured several awards, given to various business and community groups.

Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/CEO James Masterson was the master of ceremonies and began the evening with some positive words. “We boast of our diversity,” he said. “We’re driven by purpose.”

Gala Chairperson Sharon Patel said, “Diversity, equity and equality are alive and well at the chamber. We strive to create a business environment where everyone feels valued.”

Lincoln Technical Institute and Union Pharmacy received Business of the Year Awards.

Established in Newark in 1946, Lincoln Technical Institute moved to Vauxhall Road in 1972 to accommodate a growing student body. Through the years, it has developed special training programs for the automotive; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; and electrical industries, aligning with Automotive Service Excellence standards and receiving accreditation from the HVAC Excellence accreditation body.

“Lincoln Tech puts the learning in our community,” said Masterson.

Established in 2022, Union Pharmacy offers a wide range of services, including prescription medications, over-the-counter products, compounding, immunizations and medication counseling.

“It has become an incredible resource for our community. Union Pharmacy has been a customer favorite for the years they’ve been in business,” said Masterson.

The George D. Thomas Spirit of Union Award was presented to Union Township Education Association. Through Public Education Partnership grants – formerly known as PRIDE grants – it has worked hand in hand with families, schools and local organizations to support initiatives that bring people together, celebrate diversity and provide meaningful educational experiences.

Chamber Champion Awards went to Bubbles & Baskets Laundromat and The Pink Room Shapewear and Wellness.

Bubbles & Baskets Laundromat was established by Donnell and Tahra Wright in November 2023.

“I have never seen such a clean operation,” said Masterson, regarding Bubbles & Baskets Laundromat. “All I’ve seen is it growing and growing. This establishment really goes above and beyond. You caught our eye at the Chamber of Commerce. We are grateful you are part of us. We wish you continued success.”

Accepting the award, Tahra Wright said, “We are so grateful for the opportunity to be here tonight. The laundromat industry is weird. Our mission was always community-driven. We have mix and mingles, comedy club… We’re your all-purpose laundromat.”

The Pink Room Shapewear and Wellness is dedicated to providing high-quality compression garments tailored for a variety of needs, from post-surgical recovery to everyday wear. Serving locally and across the United States, it partners with top plastic surgeons, healthcare providers and wellness professionals to ensure the highest standard of quality and care.

Maria Sparacio, owner of The Pink Room Shapewear and Wellness, said, “Thank you for this incredible award. Seventeen years serving the community.”

The James T. Schaefer Distinguished Civic Service Award went to Carlos N. Sanchez, the economic development director for the township of Union, where he works closely with the administration, mayor and Township Committee to attract responsible investment in development and promoting new businesses and supporting existing businesses in the township. He acts as the liaison to small businesses, providing support in obtaining appropriate capital stack and financing from the various financial programs available in the market.

In addition to his administrative work, Sanchez has had significant roles in various organizations. He and his family actively participate in their community and attend Evangel Assembly of God Church in Scotch Plains.

“James (Masterson) sent me an email; I said I didn’t want it,” said Sanchez. “I can name 10 people in this room (who are) really deserving. He said, ‘Take it.’ I’ll take it.”

Continuing, he said, “I want to dedicate this award to my mom. My mom got married to my dad when they were 15 and 16 and decided to come to the United States. I’m an immigrant and I’m proud of it. Not every immigrant is a criminal.”

The audience laughed and applauded.

After a short pause, Sanchez said, “She (his mother) has two businesses in one of the toughest towns in New Jersey – Clark, New Jersey. How do you do it? You don’t even speak the language. She said, ‘I speak the dollars.’”

The President’s Award went to Kean University, which has Lamont Repollet as its president. Kean University was recognized for making significant contributions to the township of Union’s business and civic community. Through the leadership of Repollet, the university prioritizes academic excellence, opportunity and research.

Masterson spoke about his wife and children going to Kean. He said, “We are a Kean family.”

The Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce has more than 400 business members. To learn more, visit: https://unionchamber.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta