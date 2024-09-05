Grants awarded to Reeves-Reed Arboretum from Union County and New Jersey Garden Clubs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum is the recipient of several local grants this year totaling $9,500. This funding will support various projects and enhance the beauty and sustainability of the local non-profit public garden that is celebrating its 50th year.

The grants include:

• $500 from a Union County Means Green Community Garden Grant to support the enhancement of the arboretum’s Children’s Square Foot Vegetable Garden that is used for gardening, cooking and nutrition programs as well as harvest donations to local community food banks;

• $3,500 from the Summit Garden Club to support the arboretum’s seasonal gardener position, as well as $500 to support the arboretum’s Hands to Nature program that provides transportation and a day of environmental education programming at the arboretum for students from Newark, New Jersey; and

• $5,000 from the New Jersey Committee of the Garden Club of America for Beech leaf disease treatments to help the arboretum slow down the spread of this disease in their woodlands and grounds; BLD is a very concerning tree disease that has spread quickly eastward in the United States and has been confirmed in 10 NJ counties, including Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Union.

“These grants we have received not only help beautify our gardens, grounds and woodlands, but also foster a sense of community pride and environmental stewardship,” said Jackie Kondel, executive director of Reeves-Reed Arboretum. “The ongoing commitment of these local organizations in promoting gardening as a means of enhancing quality of life and fostering community spirit and education is inspiring. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these projects will have on our local environment and community.”

Photos Courtesy of Reeves-Reed Arboretum