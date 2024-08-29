Governor Livingston Highlanders hope that improvement extends to another season

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — Season two for head coach Pete Ramiccio saw a much-improved Highlander squad produce a winning season and also qualify for the playoffs.

Not only was Governor Livingston High School two games better than the year before, but a five-game winning streak included a rare stretch of three straight shutout victories.

Although the Highlanders were humbled at times by the opposition, there were five games where they gave up six points or less.

A nine-game schedule does not begin with arch rival New Providence High School for a change. For the first time in three years, Governor Livingston will kick off its season against a different opponent.

This time, it will be in Passaic County against Lakeland Regional High School, the season-opener set for Thursday, Aug. 29, which is the first day of the high school football season in New Jersey.

Representing the Highlanders at the second Big Central Conference Media Day on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Kean University were Ramiccio, along with seniors Dylan Randis and Francisco Londono.

Randis (6-6, 270) is a two-way lineman, while Londono (5-11, 160) is a wide receiver and defensive back.

“Randis, as a sophomore; we saw his frame and how good he was on his feet,” Ramiccio said. “He had a lot of injuries, unfortunately, that year. He grew some more and gained 25 pounds.

“Randis is a lot more bullish when blocking on the run. His feet and his hand placement in pass sets is what sets him apart. He can do things others can’t.”

On the defensive line, Randis will rotate at tackle.

Two juniors who excelled for Governor Livingston last year were Lucciano Santamaria at quarterback and Jack Dally at linebacker.

Santamaria (5-10, 175) completed 77-of-144 passes, more than 50 percent, for 965 yards and threw eight touchdown passes and only five interceptions. Dally paced the Highlanders in total tackles with 82, solo with 48 and assists with 34. Dally tied Owen Chait, a 2024 graduate, in tackles for losses with 13.

“Choosing to play Santamaria at quarterback was a big decision for us and then putting senior Michael Geertsma at wide receiver,” Rimicciio said.

Geertsma was one of Santamaria’s favorite targets a year ago, with a team-leading 25 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

“Lucciano put on a little weight,” Ramiccio said. “He has a strong arm. We’re pretty happy where he is right now.

“He’s really progressed as a passer. There was never any doubt about his running with the ball. We’ve seen him grow with more confidence. He’s worked on dropping back in the pocket and his reads. We saw some of that in last year’s playoff game at Summit.”

Ramiccio recalled the huge game Dally (5-8, 185) had running the ball against Arthur L. Johnson High School in last year’s 33-21 home triumph against the Crusaders. Dally carried the ball 15 times for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Dally finished the season with 427 yards and six touchdowns.

“He dropped off a bit after that running the ball,” Ramiccio. “He, Chris D’Amato and Ryan Honey will get the bulk of the carries.”

D’Amato and Honey, as well as Dally, are both seniors.

“At strong-side linebacker, he was our leading tackler a year ago,” Ramiccio said of Dally. “He had a phenomenal year, earning first-team all-county.

“There is an edge about him. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and we love that. He brings that to our locker room.”

Another key returning starter on defense is senior Noah Brown (6-0, 195) at end. Brown had 22 tackles last year, including 5.5 for losses.

“He’s relentless,” Ramiccio said. “His hands and motor dictate his moves, which are never the same on consecutive plays.

He’s a sponge. He loves to learn and is always looking to get better.”

Ramiccio was proud of the stretch where Governor Livingston shut out three straight opponents last year. However, that’s not the end-all of the functions of his defense.

“I’m a defensive guy, so to see the zero on the scoreboard for the other team is great,” Ramiccio said.

On three straight weekends in September last year, Governor Livingston blanked North Plainfield High School in a rare 2-0 decision at Kean University in Union, then shut out John P. Stevens High School of Edison, 34-0, at home and then whitewashed John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, 35-0, in Iselin.

Governor Livingston then won a fifth straight game, topping host South Plainfield High School, 25-6, at Frank R. Jost Field. For a four-game stretch, Governor Livingston yielded only six points. The five-game winning streak saw the Highlanders outscore the opposition 129-27.

“Our mindset is to compete always, be physical and swarm to the ball,” Ramiccio said. “That’s what we put in, what we installed from day one, two years ago.”

Ramiccio said that the defensive line got hit hard by graduation and he’s now working on seven to eight of his players.

On the offensive line, Governor Livingston has four starters who are back.

“We also lost most of our wide receivers and defensive backs,” Ramiccio said. That will also be a matter of who steps up at those positions.”

Governor Livingston had its game-scrimmage at home against North Hunterdon High School on Thursday, Aug. 22.

“I think it went well,” Ramiccio said. “The score was even at the half and then both teams started pulling their seniors. It was good work for both.”

Governor Livingston opens at Passaic County school Lakeland Regional on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. Ramiccio is a 2002 Lakeland Regional grad who played his high school football there.

After playing at New Providence on Friday, Sept. 6, the home-opener will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., vs. Iselin Kennedy.

Governor Livingston Highlanders 2024

• Thursday, Aug. 29, at Lakeland Regional, 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 6, at New Providence, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 14, John F. Kennedy Memorial, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 20, North Plainfield, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 27, at South Plainfield, 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 5, Arthur L. Johnson, 2 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 12, at Voorhees, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 19, Bernards, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25, at New Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Head coach: Pete Ramiccio, third season

BCC division: United Silver

Section: North, Group 2

Photo by JR Parachini