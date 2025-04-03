Governor Livingston baseball seeks repeat success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — Last season was, arguably, the best in Governor Livingston High School baseball history.

The Highlanders tied the program record for wins with 28 in a 28-5 season that included just four Watchung Division losses and a 3-2 setback at perennial parochial power Delbarton.

Governor Livingston, both for the fourth time, captured the Union County Tournament title and the Group 2 state championship.

The Highlanders became the first Union County school to win a state championship in Hamilton last June, when Governor Livingston defeated Pascack Valley High School, 3-0, in the Group 2 final.

With standouts back, including junior shortstop and Virginia commit Zach Geertsma, senior Stetson University-bound right-handed pitcher Matty Diskin, junior catcher Michael Basile, junior first baseman Michael Novotny and senior outfielder-pitcher Alex Adornato, Governor Livingston is primed to have a legitimate shot at repeating as county and state champions for the first time.

“I have one of my favorite teams of all time here,” head coach Chris Roof said.

Governor Livingston has won the UCT in 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2024 and Group 2 in 1999, 2011, 2015 and 2024.

The only thing the Highlanders did not win last year was the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division title, edged by Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School.

“The kids are a pleasure to be around and they work extremely hard during practice,” said Roof, at the helm of the Highlanders since 2004.

Governor Livingston takes it seriously and the players know the history. They know that they don’t have to prove anything to back up last year’s success, but are just as eager to have the opportunity to do it all over again.

“They all get along very well,” Roof said.

Governor Livingston’s home-opener up on the hill in Berkeley Heights is Thursday, April 3, at 4 p.m., against Arthur L. Johnson High School.

The first Highlander Watchung Division game is also at home and on Friday, April 4, at 4 p.m., vs. Westfield.

Other Governor Livingston players include junior pitcher Keith Mann, senior infielder-pitcher Jason Habedank, senior pitcher Vinny Graham, senior pitcher Michael Liloia, junior outfielder-pitcher Dominic Labisi, senior outfielder-pitcher Anthony DeNora, junior second baseman-pitcher Reid Bazydlo, senior pitcher Anthony Claudino, senior utility Brad Cordo, sophomore outfielder Jackson Crimaldi, junior pitcher-infielder Aidan Feldman, junior pitcher Jaiden Fernandez, junior outfielder-pitcher Ryan Pappas, senior utility-pitcher Matt Wood and senior outfielder Harry Woodard.

2025 Governor Livingston schedule

Tuesday, April 1, at Elizabeth

Thursday, April 3, Arthur L. Johnson, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 4, Westfield, 4 p.m. – Watchung Division

Tuesday, April 8, Summit, 4 p.m. – Watchung Division

Thursday, April 10, Cranford, 4 p.m. – Watchung Division

Saturday, April 12, at New Providence, 11 a.m. – Watchung Division

Sunday, April 13, Delbarton, 11:30 a.m.

Autism Awareness Games

North Brunswick’s Community Park

Tuesday, April 15, Union Catholic, 4 p.m. – Watchung Division

Wednesday, April 16, David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Somerset Patriots Stadium in Bridgewater

Saturday, April 19, at Lyndhurst, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 21, at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 24, at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4:15 p.m. – Watchung Division

Saturday, April 26, Columbia, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 29, at Westfield, 4:15 p.m. – Watchung Division

Thursday, May 1, at Summit, 4 p.m. – Watchung Division

Saturday, May 3, at Cranford, 2 p.m. – Watchung Division

Monday, May 5, New Providence, 4 p.m. – Watchung Division

Wednesday, May 7, Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 8, Union, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 12, at Union Catholic, 4:15 p.m. – Watchung Division

Tuesday, May 13, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 4 p.m. – Watchung Division

Thursday, May 15, Morristown, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21, Bridgewater–Raritan, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 22, Ridge, 4 p.m.

2025 Union County Tournament dates

Saturday, May 10: eight first round games at higher seeds

Wednesday, May 14: four quarterfinals at higher seeds

Saturday, May 17: two semifinals at Arthur L. Johnson

Monday, May 19: final at site yet to be determined

