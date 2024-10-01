Governor honors three local organizations with recognition letter

UNION, NJ — Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a special recognition letter honoring the House of Hearts Network, Lesniak Institute for American Leadership and Latino Action Network Foundation for their dedication to empowering youth across the state of New Jersey through the Breaking Barriers Conference. The letter emphasizes the importance and impact of youth initiatives and commends the organizations for their commitment to uplifting high school and college students in civic engagement, education, and health and wellness.

The special recognition letter highlights the 2024 Breaking Barriers Conference initiative, spearheaded by The House of Hearts Network, with the support of The Lesniak Institute for American Leadership and The Latino Action Network Foundation. This initiative focuses on providing opportunities for young leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue, gain valuable skills and promote positive change in their communities.

“We are honored to receive this special recognition from Gov. Murphy, which underscores the importance of our efforts in supporting and empowering the next generation of American leaders,” said Felipe Peralta, executive director of The Lesniak Institute.

The House of Hearts Network, Lesniak Institute for American Leadership and Latino Action Network express their gratitude to Murphy for acknowledging their continued efforts in supporting the next generation of leaders and share their excitement for the upcoming Breaking Barriers Conference in 2025.