GolfCave adds three new franchise locations

CLARK, NJ — Clark-based GolfCave has announced that three additional locations are being developed in the Garden State, bringing the indoor golf business to a total of seven locations. The new GolfCaves, in Union, Burlington and Essex counties, will each be owned and operated by separate local franchise owners from New Jersey.

“Demand for our concept is exploding as more and more golfers discover how technology has transformed indoor practice and play,” said Dave Wechsler, GolfCave founder. “Our new franchisees are eager to bring our unique private Cave simulation experience to more communities in New Jersey.”

GolfCave was on the cutting edge of the $1.3 billion golf simulator market as one of the first indoor golf experiences in New Jersey when it opened its first GolfCave in Clark in 2012. Wechsler’s concept was to create private rooms, aka Caves, that include an immersive hitting area, premium amenities and TrackMan technology used by PGA tour players, so seasoned golfers could hone their skills and novice players could learn the game.

GolfCave is open to the public and offers memberships that provide preferred tee times and 24/7 access via the company’s proprietary CaveKey system. “Our members and franchisees appreciate the ease of our business model,” Wechsler said. The technology systems, recurring revenue membership model and corporate support create a uniquely turn-key franchise offering. Wechsler added that even GolfCave’s bring-your-own food and beverage arrangement is a win-win for franchisees and golfers. “Everyone loves that!”

The three new franchise locations follow the opening of GolfCave’s first franchise location in Randolph early this year. The new locations are expected to open this year with specific location address announcements coming soon. GolfCave, LLC also owns and operates locations in Clark, Green Brook and Eatontown. For more information on GolfCave locations and franchise opportunities, visit www.golfcave.com.