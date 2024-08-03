Girls soccer keys up for the beginning of the season

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Was the Union County Conference the most competitive it ever has been last year?

Arguments can be made, as there were plenty of solid teams with good records, but perhaps, no real heavyweight.

Westfield High School did produce a county-best 16-2 overall mark, but did not reach the Union County Tournament final.

The Blue Devils did finish first in the UCC’s Watchung Division at 5-0 and also claimed the North 2, Group 4 sectional state championship before its season concluded with a loss in the Group 4 semifinals.

You might say that the 2023 season belonged to the Summit Hilltoppers, however. Summit High School, which finished 13-5-2 and in second place in the Watchung Division at 4-2, captured the UCT championship for the first time.

Summit went 3-0 in UCT competition and was not scored upon as the Hilltoppers blanked Cranford High School, 2-0, in the quarterfinals; Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, 2-0, in the semifinals; and then in-town rival Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, 1-0, in the final.

Summit has its two top scorers back in seniors Joelle Ma and Sloane Ricciuti.

Official practice for the 2024 girls soccer season in Union County commences Monday, Aug. 19. The first scrimmages are scheduled for the following Monday, Aug. 26. Regular season games begin Thursday, Sept. 5.

Ma and Ricciuti both produced 26 points, with Ma netting nine goals and leading the team in assists with eight. Ricciuti netted a team-leading 12 goals and added two assists.

Ma earned All-Union County Conference honors from the Union County coaches, while Ma was also first-team All-Watchung Division at forward and Ricciuti second-team.

Elizabeth won the Mountain Division last year undefeated at 6-0, while finishing with an overall record of 12-4.

David Brearley High School won the Valley Division perfect at 5-0, while coming in with an overall mark of 11-5.

New Providence High School produced the second-most wins in the county and finished 15-3-2 overall. The Pioneers were second in the Mountain Division at 4-1-2.

Girls soccer key dates for 2024 season

• First practice: Monday, Aug. 19

• First scrimmage: Monday, Aug. 26

• Opening Day: Thursday, Sept. 5

• Cutoff Date to Make Playoffs: Saturday, Oct. 26

• Regular Season Competition ends: Sunday, Nov. 24

• Public Schools States Begin: Monday, Nov. 4, at higher seed

• Public Schools Sectional State Finals: Thursday, Nov. 14, at higher seed

• Public Schools State Finals: Saturday, Nov. 23, or Sunday, Nov. 24, TBA

• Non-Public Schools States Begin: Monday, Nov. 4, at higher seed

• Non-Public Schools Sectional State Finals: Thursday, Nov. 14, at higher seed

• Non-Public Schools State Finals: Wednesday, Nov. 20, or Thursday, Nov. 21, TBA

2023 All-Union County Conference

As selected by Union County coaches

Defense: Sara Castrovinci, Governor Livingston, senior

Defense: Sara Lehman, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, senior

Defense: Valentina Moretti, Summit, junior

Defense: Melissa Pires, Elizabeth, senior

Defense: Gillian Poiesz, New Providence, senior

Defense: Callie Schmidt, Westfield, sophomore

Defense: Mackenzie Thompson, Arthur L. Johnson, junior

Defense: Audra Toth, Westfield, junior

Midfield: Ella Cadigan, Westfield, senior

Midfield: Juliana Doran, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, junior

Midfield: Giovanna Echavarria, Elizabeth, sophomore

Midfield: Kate Giglio, Westfield, senior

Midfield: Celia Kanellakos, Kent Place, senior

Midfield: Kristina Lowe, Cranford, senior

Midfield: Anna Wojie, Oak Knoll, junior

Forward: Georgia Christos, Oak Knoll, sophomore

Forward: Allison Gomez, Linden, senior

Forward: Joelle Ma, Summit, junior

Forward: Shea Matheson, Cranford, senior