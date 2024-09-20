‘Gemstones,’ a Vivid Stage original series, begin live episodes on Sept. 21

SUMMIT, NJ — Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Ave. in Summit, is celebrating its 30th anniversary season, marking decades of bringing contemporary theater to audiences in the state of New Jersey. This season, the company will present 30 performances of different kinds, in locations throughout the region. Next up is the first episode of an original series, “Gemstones,” by Phoebe Farber. Episode 1 runs Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m.

To ensure that their 30th season is truly innovative and a unique experience for both artists and audience members, the Vivid Stage company is experimenting with what live theater can be. “Gemstones” is a structured, longform improvisation series that mixes comedy and drama, and that can be viewed in its entirety or singly. Each performance will begin with a recap of previous episodes, so that audience members can either view the whole series throughout the season, or drop in as they wish. Written by Phoebe Farber, each monthly episode will feature recurring characters and special guests, much like a limited series that can be found on a streaming service, but with the freshness and excitement of live theater.

A family jewelry business is in crisis. Estelle, the matriarch, is trying to maintain the company’s aesthetic of “elegant, not fancy,” in the wake of her husband’s recent death and despite her children’s bickering about the future path of Estelle Jewelry. Meanwhile, a pair of journalists have been invited to create content and promote the business on social media, so the family’s dirty laundry is now embarrassingly on view. Which skeletons in whose closets will come to light? What romantic and financial shenanigans are brewing? And what will the personal and financial fallout be from the rapid transformation of the family business?

Episode 1 features Noreen Farley, of Clinton, as Estelle; Clark Carmichael, of Hewitt, and Laura Ekstrand, of Livingston, as her children, Gary and Miranda; Harriett Trangucci, of Summit, as Norma, who married into the family; and Harry Patrick Christian, of Montclair, and Daria M. Sullivan, of Lyndhurst, as the two journalists who hope to create a story from the family’s travails. The episode is directed by Laura Ekstrand, with lighting design by Zach Pizza, of Weehawken, and sound design by Jeff Knapp, of Montville.

Tickets for the first episode of “Gemstones” are $33, $28 for seniors and $25 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, visit the website at www.vividstage.org. Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible; assisted listening devices and large print materials are available upon request. For information on any of Vivid Stage’s programs, call 908-514-9654.

Photo Courtesy of Laura Ekstrand