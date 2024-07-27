Gateway YMCA hosts annual meeting

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA hosted its 24th annual meeting on Wednesday, June 26.

The annual meeting, which serves as a celebration of the prior year’s accomplishments and community impact, was hosted in a hybrid format with individuals joining both in-person and remotely.

“A sincere thank you to each of you on our Board of Directors, and the dedication of our Senior Leadership Team, YMCA staff and volunteers,” James Masterson, president, YMCA Board of Directors, said in his welcoming remarks.

As part of the agenda, the annual Membership and President’s Report was presented to those in attendance.

The Gateway Family YMCA’s impact on the community in 2023 included serving 18,400 individuals through programs and services focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, according to a press release from the Y.

The Y served 1,400 children through YMCA child care programs, 1,800 children through life-saving drowning prevention programs and youth swim lessons and 9,000 adults and 2,700 seniors through wellness, chronic disease management programs and WISE Community Services.

“Ninety four percent of our members were extremely satisfied or satisfied with their Y experience in 2023,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president, chief operating officer, The Gateway Family YMCA, “And, 93% stated that our programs helped them feel socially connected.”

Among the highlights of the year covered were:

• In 2023, YMCA Residential Housing provided 855 housing insecure individuals, families and veterans with supportive programming and shelter, and the YMCA provided 136,000 meals for those suffering from food insecurity;

• WISE Community Services provided innovative programs for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, mild cognitive impairment and/or other functional challenges, their families and caregivers; and

• The Gateway Family YMCA was named as a Top Non-Profit Organization in the NJBIZ Business of the Year 2023 category for Non-Profit Business of the Year (101+ Employees) for the second year in a row.

“We are fully committed to support our local community and raise funds to provide financial assistance as well as mission based and community service programs,” said Melynda A. Disla, president and CEO. “Through the generosity of our donors and community partners we continue to provide food for those who are hungry, housing for those in need, a safe, nurturing space for kids to learn, grow and thrive, mentorship to teens and outreach and socialization for seniors who are feeling isolated.”