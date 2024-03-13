Gateway Family YMCA launches 2024 annual Support Campaign

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA has announced the launch of its 2024 annual Support Campaign with a goal of raising $350,000 by May to support financial assistance for those in need in the local community. Celebrating this year’s theme of “For Good, For All,” the Gateway Family YMCA is hosting kickoff events at all branches, open to the community. YMCA annual campaign donations help to ensure that everyone has access to vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Every day, the Gateway Family YMCA works to support the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing unique challenges faced by individuals and families. The Gateway Family YMCA uses financial gifts to help those in need participate in programs, such as child care, drowning prevention efforts, chronic disease prevention, employment skills training, teen leadership programs, supportive housing and social services.

“When you give to the Gateway Family YMCA, you are providing support to programs and services that help strengthen our local community,” said Joseph Venezia, Leadership Council chairperson, YMCA Board of Directors. Last year, the Gateway Family YMCA provided more than $500,000 in financial assistance for membership, programs and services to the communities served in Northern Middlesex County and Eastern Union County.

As one of America’s most impactful nonprofits, the Y works to close the equity gap in communities nationwide. The Y is the leading childcare provider in the country, a provider of hundreds of educational, health, social and economic programs and one of the last community spaces left in our neighborhoods.

“At the core of our mission, the Y is about helping individuals reach their full potential. From safe spaces to academic achievement to family well-being and more, when you donate to the Y, you’re giving those in need the opportunity to thrive,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO. “Every day, our community faces new challenges that create a greater need for the work we do to provide equitable access to essential services and well-being. YMCA donors and volunteers are the heroes that make the difference in the communities we serve.”

Serving the community since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA helps individuals and families build and maintain healthy habits for spirit, mind and body in their everyday lives, and children discover who they are and what they can achieve under the guidance of caring adults who believe in their potential. With a mission of serving all, the Y brings together people from all backgrounds to provide leadership and learning, volunteerism and housing, and a spirit of service working together to improve the local community.

“From early learning and after school care to chronic disease prevention and WISE community services, water safety and summer camp to housing and support groups, the Y’s programs and services help ensure everyone can thrive,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president/chief operating officer.

“The Y is a place for anyone who needs us, but we can’t do it without the help of our community partners, donors, and volunteers. We rely on annual campaign donations to enable us to continue to provide the supportive services necessary to serve all,” added Colleen A. Clayton, chief membership and development officer. To support the YMCA’s 2024 Annual Campaign, visit www.tgfymca.org/donate.

