Thousands turn out for 2021 return of Garwood Still Rocks! in downtown

GARWOOD, NJ — Thousands turned out on a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon for the much-ballyhooed return of Garwood Still Rocks! in downtown Garwood. Thanks to the efforts of its key sponsor, Vermella at Garwood Station, the new luxury rental community from Russo Development, the popular street fair, music festival and car show took place on Sunday, Sept. 19, the first time Garwood Still Rocks! has taken place in the fall.

Organized by the Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, the fun-filled, family-oriented event featured a stage, entertainment, vendors and festival food, including many area favorite food trucks. Artisans and craftspeople displayed paintings, pottery, photography, handmade jewelry, furniture and more. The classic car show, hosted by Hot Rod Mike, drew 130 cars. There was also a beer and wine garden.

Usually one of the most popular events in Union County, Garwood Still Rocks! returned after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, welcoming attendees to Center Street for the first time since June 2019.

Vermella at Garwood Station, which is located at 450 South Ave., adjacent to the New Jersey Transit train station, will feature 296 apartments and 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. Leasing is expected to open shortly.

“We were delighted to help support this wonderful event,” said Ed Russo, chief executive officer of Russo Development. “This annual gathering of residents and visitors in a family-oriented setting enjoying so many of the things that make Garwood special is a great example of the strong sense of community that exists here, which attracted us to this close-knit neighborhood. We came to town to be an active, contributing neighbor, and assisting Garwood Still Rocks! exemplifies that commitment.”

Photos Courtesy of Robert Kelly