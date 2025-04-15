Garay named County Wrestling Coach of Year as boys earn honors at County Conference

RAHWAY, NJ — It was good news all around for the Rahway High School boys wrestling program, which has just finished a very successful season, finishing with a 17-5 record. Head coach Daniel Garay was named Union County’s Coach of the Year by NJ.com, while Brian Russo was named District 16’s Assistant Coach of the Year. Additionally, nine Rahway wrestlers earned Union County Conference honors.

Union County Conference Boys Wrestling Award winners included First Team honorees Jaeczar Evans, 106 pounds; Daniel Gonzalez, 150 pounds; Andrew Avent, 190 pounds; and Jona Martinez, 285 pounds.

Additionally, several wrestlers earned Honorable Mention recognition, including Philip Griffin, 113 pounds; Matthew Samaniego, 126 pounds; Chris Valerio, 138 pounds; Adrian Harris, 144 pounds; and Pablo Enrique Rodriguez, 165 pounds.

These athletes had outstanding seasons, demonstrating skill, dedication and perseverance. Their hard work and achievements have rightfully earned them these well-deserved honors.

In addition, Garay and Russo/s coaching honors were just the crowning strokes to an already memorable season.

Following word that Russo had been named District 16’s Assistant Coach of the Year by his colleagues, NJ.com announced Garay as its Union County Coach of the year, writing, “At the helm of his alma mater since 2019, the former Rahway state champ Garay guided six wrestlers to Atlantic City this year – four boys and two girls.”

Garay, when asked about the recognition, quickly shifted the focus to his coaching staff, saying, “I’ve got to give credit where it’s due. I have an unbelievable staff around me – coaches Fred Stueber and Brian Russo, two coaches for the girls, Kerry Burkhard and Selina Miserentino, who’ve done a great job this year with the girls program, and volunteers like Ed Spatola and Jabari Shults.”

Article by Gus Citsay, Rahway High School journalist.

Photo Courtesy of David Brighouse