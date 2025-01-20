Gallo is sworn in as Cranford’s deputy mayor

CRANFORD, NJ — Paul Gallo was sworn in as Cranford’s deputy mayor at the reorganization meeting on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Gallo’s 2024 highlights include increased pedestrian safety, reducing speed limits, adding more rapid flashing beacons and crosswalks, adding sidewalks and pathways holding developers accountable for issues affecting the quality of life of residents and improving the indoor pool and fitness facility with a YMCA partnership.

For 2025, Gallo’s outlook will be to assess how to better leverage Cranford’s current technology, in addition to planning for future technologies, to simplify processes and communication throughout township offerings.