Gallery to display photography exhibit ‘Perspectives’

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard will present “Perspectives – Life Through Our Lenses,” exhibiting the work of four women photographers from May through August.

Jacki Dickert is a New Jersey fine art photographer and is active in the NJ photography community as an exhibiting artist, teacher and judge. About her infrared photos she said, “Infrared hones my ability to compose without the distraction of the usual colors and the temptation to fall into cliched ways of seeing.”

Cintia Malhotra is a visual artist and educator whose primary medium is photography. Her work has been exhibited in various galleries including New York and California. Speaking of her photos, she said, “I am in constant observation mode, focusing on what others normally ignore in their day to day.”

Charlene Federowicz graduated from Rutgers University School of Communication and worked in various industries. Now retired, she is savoring a rediscovered passion for photography. She enjoys “photographing nature, particularly the beauty of the ocean at sunrise, as well as the sunsets along the bay.”

Barbara Wirkus is a self-taught photographer who has exhibited her award winning work in local galleries for many years. She said, “As I enter the ninth decade of my life, I am drawn to photographing things that are aging and deteriorating. They document the last stages of life.”

The Gallery is located in the Kenilworth Library 548 Boulevard Kenilworth.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours. For more information, call 908-276-2451.