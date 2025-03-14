Gabby Sully to be parade’s general chairperson

UNION, NJ — Gabby Sully was born in Livingston to Gene and Trish Sully and grew up in both Union and Cranford. Her Irish roots trace back on her paternal grandmother’s side to Ballintober, County Roscommon and County Cork.

Sully attended elementary school in Union and graduated from Cranford Senior High School in 2013. She then received her associate’s degree in communications from Union County College in 2015, bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in Irish Studies from Hofstra University in 2017 and master’s degree in global sports business from Rutgers University in 2019.

Currently, Sully serves as the social media and marketing specialist for Walsh Pizzi O’Reilly Falanga LLP in Newark. She was previously the manager of social and digital content with the ECHL, Premier ‘AA’ Hockey League, affiliated with the National Hockey League.

Sully has been actively involved in the Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade since her early years, starting with having the Parade Committee banner and marching with Girl Scout troops. She served as adjutant for the parade in 2023 and 2024. Her father, Gene, has served as both adjutant in 2004 and general chairman in 2007 and 2008; her step-mother, Debbie, has also served as general chairwoman in 2009 and adjutant in 2017. She is a member of the Nugents Association.

Sully currently resides in Cranford with her boyfriend, Peter.