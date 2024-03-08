Gabby Sully is chosen as 2024 adjutant

UNION, NJ — Gabby Sully was born in Livingston to Gene and Trish Sully, and grew up in both Union and Cranford. Her Irish roots trace back on her paternal grandmother’s side to Ballintober, Roscommon and County Cork.

Sully attended elementary school in Union and graduated from Cranford Senior High School in 2013. Since then, she has received an associate’s degree in communications from Union County College in 2015, a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in Irish studies from Hofstra University in 2017 and a master’s degree in global sports business from Rutgers University in 2019.

Sully currently serves as the marketing specialist with Walsh Pizzi O’Reilly Falanga LLP in Newark. Before Walsh, Sully worked in professional hockey with the ECHL.

Sully became involved in the parade early on, from holding the Parade Committee banner in the early years, to marching with Girl Scout troops. Her father, Gene, has served as both adjutant in 2004 and general chairperson in 2007 and 2008; and her step-mother, Debbie, has also served as general chairperson in 2009 and adjutant in 2017.

Gabby currently resides in Cranford with her boyfriend, Peter.

Photo Courtesy of Gabby Sully