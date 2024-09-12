Fundraiser hosted at Crossroads for Imagine

GARWOOD, NJ — Contagious Laughter Improv Troupe recently performed a show at Crossroads in Garwood with all proceeds going to Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss. They lived up to their name and there was lots of laughter as they acted out scenarios provided by the audience. One participant said, “I couldn’t stop laughing during their Improv! I had so much fun!”

Imagine offers free peer support groups for children ages 3-18, young adults 19-30 and their parents/caregivers who have experienced the death of someone close to them. Imagine also offers groups for parents who have lost a child. Groups are available at their locations at 570 Broad St., Newark, and 244 Sheffield St., Mountainside, and virtual groups are available as well. Adult support groups are also available in Spanish.

Since Imagine’s support group programs are free to all participants, they are so grateful to Contagious Laughter Improv Troupe and all who provide financial support for Imagine’s programs. If you’d like to support Imagine, visit its website at www.imaginenj.org or contact them at [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Valerie Stierhoff