Front & Center for Performing Arts presents ‘Frozen Jr.’

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf and the whole Arendelle crew as they take the stage in “Frozen Jr.” Based on the beloved Disney film and Broadway show, the production features 27 talented young performers from Union County.

The show is directed by Renee Celeste-Lira and choreographed by Julie Celeste-Lira.

The show will be performed Friday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m., at Johnathan Dayton High School, 139 Mountain Ave., Springfield.

Tickets are $15, $25, $35 and $45, depending on seat location. Tickets can be purchased at https://frontncenter.booktix.com. Any remaining seats will be sold at the door before each show.

Cast members include, from Springfield, Caycie Clarke, Viviana Rinaldi, Clover Kern, Olivia Keppler, Lucas Palermo, Sylvie Fishman, Jazmyn Rodriguez, Avery Gold, Aria Vizcaya, Shaily Vugman, Alice DeSarno, Addison Westbay, Willow Tarsi, Illana Fishman, Juliet Moskal, Priya Shah, Josefina Martinez, Camilla Moskal and Lilliana Delapa; from Berkeley Heights, Nala van den Berg; from Cranford/Westfield, Lila Kramer and Jane Cuculic; from Kenilworth, Caris Thomas-Gale; from Summit, Riley Huckabee; and from Union, Bella Pina, Elyana Barroqueiro and Analia Burgos.

“Frozen Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, 423 West 55th St., Second Floor, New York, NY 10019, 212-541-4684, www.mtishows.com.

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The book is by Jennifer Lee. This is based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

For 23 years, Front & Center for Performing Arts has offered individuals of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to grow and develop artistically and personally in a nurturing environment. It aims to provide a unique and comprehensive curriculum while maintaining the highest standards of excellence. Its distinctive atmosphere encourages students with professional aspirations, as well as those who seek recreational fulfillment through the arts. Experience the new, expanded location at 34 Center St. in Springfield or visit www.front-n-center.com.

Photo Courtesy of Michelle Rivera