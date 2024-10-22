French–Richards Cemetery is cleaned up

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Oct. 13, members of Cranford Scout Troop 75, the Sons of the American Revolution West Fields and Abraham Clark Chapters, and members of the Richards family helped clean up the historic French–Richards Cemetery in Springfield.

At least two Revolutionary War soldiers are buried there, as well as one Civil War Soldier. The crew cut grass, cut up fallen trees, cut back brush and moved all of that material down the hill to the curb. The Springfield DPW will remove it all.

There will be a Patriot Burial marker sign installed next year, with an unveiling ceremony and SAR Patriot Grave Marker ceremony being planned.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Sands