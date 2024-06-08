Free swimming lessons offered for children and seniors

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Gateway Family YMCA, has announced the return of free swimming lessons for county youth and seniors at our Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool in Rahway, this summer.

“Water safety is a vital tool that every person should have, especially our children and senior citizens,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “These two groups of people are most at risk for drowning incidents and it is the number one cause of death in children ages 1-4 years old. These free classes will empower them to have a safe and healthy summer and will give everyone the knowledge and practice needed to stay safe near water. Our senior swimming exercises lessons not only give our elderly population a chance to exercise in a low-impact environment, but allows them a chance to socialize in our spacious county pool. I urge everyone from our youth and senior populations to take advantage of these lessons.”

Children/participants must reside in low-income households, they must check off one of the qualifying criteria and provide proof with their enrollment: QCT, TANF, SNAP, NSLP, SBP, Medicare Part D, SSI, Head Start and Early Head Start, Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Section 8 Housing, LIHEAP and Pell Grants or be the age of 65 and older.

Swimming lessons will take place at the Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool, located at 3 Parkway Drive in Rahway. A variety of courses have been designed for both children and senior citizens:

Youth Beginner: Students develop comfort with underwater exploration and focus on body position and control, directional change and forward movement in the water while also continuing to practice how to safely exit in the event of falling into a body of water. Classes will meet once a week for eight weeks with a ratio of one instructor per six students. Thursday classes will meet once a week for seven weeks due to the July 4 holiday.

• Thursdays, from 9:50 to 10:30 a.m., 3-5 years, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22;

• Thursdays, from 11:20 a.m. to noon, 3-5 years, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22;

• Thursdays, from 10:35 to 11:15 a.m., 6-12 years, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22; and

• Thursdays, from 11:20 a.m. to noon, 6-12 years, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Youth Basic Lesson: Students learn how to swim to safety from a longer distance than in previous stages through stroke technique in front crawl and back crown while also introducing rhythmic breathing and integrated arm and leg action. Water safety is reinforced through treading water and rolling to their back to float. Classes will meet once a week for eight weeks with a ratio of one instructor per six students. Thursday classes will meet once a week for seven weeks due to the July 4 holiday.

• Tuesdays, from 6:45 to 7:25 p.m., 6-12 years, July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and Aug, 6, 13 and 20;

• Thursdays, from 9:05 to 9:45 a.m., 3-5 years, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22;

• Thursdays, from 10:35 to 11:15 a.m., 3-5 years, July 11, 18 and 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22; and

• Thursdays, from 6:45 to 7:25 p.m., 6-12 years, July 11, 18 and 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Senior Adult Lesson: Students develop comfort with underwater exploration and focus on body position and control, directional change, and forward movement in the water while also continuing to practice safety skills like rolling to their backs and floating. Classes will meet once a week for eight weeks with a ratio of one instructor per six students. Thursday classes will meet once a week for seven weeks due to the July 4 holiday.

• Tuesdays, from 6 to 6:40 p.m., July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, Aug. 6, 13 and 20;

• Thursdays, from 9:50 to 10:30 a.m., July 11, 18 and 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22; and

• Thursdays, from 6 to 6:40 p.m., July 11, 18 and 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Senior Water Exercise: Participants engage in exercise through low impact movements while focusing on muscle toning and cardio endurance. This is especially helpful for those seeking the ability to exercise without jarring their joints. Classes will meet once a week for eight weeks.

• Wednesdays, from 9 to 9:40 a.m., July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Aug. 7, 14 and 21.

For more information about eligibility requirements and to register for lessons, visit www.ucnj.org/swim. To learn about the various programs offered by the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation, visit www.ucnj.org/parks.