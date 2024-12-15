Free ‘Explore Union County’ app offered to help residents access parks, government resources

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the launch of its official “Explore Union County” app, now available for free download through the App Store and Google Play. The app, part of Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded’s 2024 “Growing Together in Union County” initiatives, comes stocked with tons of useful content for residents.

“Explore Union County is a great new way to discover more about our community, and an accessible tool to keep up with everything Union County has to offer,” said Union County Commissioner Palmieri-Mouded. “Whether it’s a new park upgrade, cultural event, election information or just the phone number you need to ask the right person a question, we’ve got you covered!”

Explore Union County launches with critical tools including a news tab, events calendar, parks and recreation directories, recycling and election shortcuts, commissioner and administration contact directories, push notifications for countywide updates and links to social media pages.

The app also includes a handy reporting function that residents can use to send feedback about issues and corresponding photos directly to county administration. With the user’s permission, the tool can also use GPS data to inform the county from where the exact location of the issue was reported. Users can also submit feedback on the Explore Union County app itself.

“This app is for the benefit of our community – and that means it’s going to get better the more feedback we get,” added Palmieri-Mouded. “Once you’ve downloaded, feel free to use the App Feedback tool to share your opinions with us, and we’ll consider them for future updates. Thank you!”

For more information, residents are encouraged to visit //ucnj.org/explore.