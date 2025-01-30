Franklin students fill the air with holiday cheer at Winter Concert

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The Franklin Elementary School community was treated to a magical evening of music before Winter Break on Thursday, Dec. 19, as students in second and fourth grade took center stage for the annual Winter Concert.

The concert was a delightful showcase of the students’ musical talents, featuring performances by the school’s vocal music ensemble, band and string orchestra. The young musicians filled the air with holiday cheer, captivating the audience with their spirited renditions of classic winter songs.

Highlights of the evening included joyful performances of “Jolly Old St. Nick” and “Jingle Bells.” The enthusiasm was contagious, filling the auditorium with cheer.

Franklin Elementary School students and faculty are grateful for the incredible musical directors who made this special performance possible and extends their heartfelt thanks to:

• Michael Lazarow, vocal music director;

• Jason Miklowcic, band director; and

• Sofya Kitenberg, string orchestra director.

Their passion and dedication inspire students to embrace the joy of music.

The Winter Concert was a success, leaving the audience filled with holiday spirit and a deep appreciation for the musical talents of the young musicians at Franklin School.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley