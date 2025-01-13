Franklin School celebrates the New Year with kindergarten and sixth-grade buddies

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The students at Franklin Elementary School recently rang in the New Year with a special celebration featuring their kindergarten and sixth-grade buddy pairings. The festive occasion saw young and old students alike come together to create celebratory shakers and countdown to the “New Year” with excitement.

The buddy program at Franklin Elementary School fosters meaningful connections between younger and older students. This unique New Year’s Eve celebration provided a wonderful opportunity for the buddies to bond, share laughter and create lasting memories. The event culminated in a joyous countdown, followed by a burst of colorful balloons, filling the room with excitement and cheer.

“Witnessing the joy and enthusiasm of both the kindergarten and sixth-grade students during this celebration was truly heartwarming,” said Parick Holness, Franklin Elementary School’s principal. “These intergenerational connections are invaluable, and events like this help to build a strong and supportive school community.”

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley