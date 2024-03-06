Franklin Elementary’s hearts beat for hope with fleece pillow donation

RAHWAY, NJ — In celebration of American Heart Month and spreading warmth beyond the classroom, Franklin Elementary School’s Community Service Club crafted and donated heart-shaped fleece pillows to the Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Scotch Plains.

This heartfelt initiative saw students sew, stuff and decorate dozens of soft pillows, pouring their compassion and creativity into each stitch. They envisioned these small comforts bringing a spark of joy and warmth to residents facing challenging times.

“The club members felt deeply connected to this project,” said Casey Dowling, one of the club advisors. “It wasn’t just about making pillows; it was about offering comfort and expressing their care for those in need. Their enthusiasm and dedication were truly inspiring.”

Barbara Maher, another club advisor, added, “Witnessing their teamwork and empathy throughout the process was truly heartwarming. This experience instilled in them the power of small acts of kindness and the importance of giving back to the community.”

The Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care was touched by the thoughtful gesture. The Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care expressed its appreciation for the students’ efforts and the comfort the pillows will bring.

Franklin Elementary School’s initiative exemplifies the spirit of community and compassion fostered within the school. It not only serves as a heartwarming act of service but also inspires others to embrace empathy and action.

To learn more about Center for Hope Hospice, visit https://cfhh.org/.

Photo Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert