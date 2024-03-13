Franklin Elementary spreads Valentine’s Day cheer to senior communities

RAHWAY, NJ — In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Franklin Elementary School students spread love and joy to local senior communities, bringing smiles and heartwarming connections.

Fueled by creativity and kindness, students crafted dozens of personalized cards expressing their appreciation for veterans at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. These heartfelt messages offered a touch of warmth and gratitude to those who served our country.

But the celebration didn’t stop there. A group of enthusiastic students ventured out to Atria Cranford Independent and Assisted Living in Cranford, personally delivering their handmade cards and candy treats to residents and staff. The interaction was filled with laughter, conversations and the joy of sharing the Valentine’s Day spirit.

“Seeing the residents’ faces light up as they received the cards was truly heartwarming,” said Barbara Maher, who accompanied the students to Atria. “It was a valuable experience for our students to connect with different generations and spread joy through simple acts of kindness.”

Franklin Elementary’s initiative embodies the essence of Valentine’s Day — spreading love, building connections and making a difference in the lives of others. This heartwarming act serves as a reminder that even small gestures can have a significant impact, fostering compassion and celebrating the importance of community.

Photo Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert