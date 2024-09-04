Franklin Elementary School hosts unforgettable Multicultural Block Party

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Franklin Elementary School hosted a phenomenal Multicultural Block Party on Friday, June 7, that captivated the community with several engaging and dynamic performances. The event, which took place from 5 to 7 p.m., showcased the diverse talents of students and local groups, creating an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

In addition to the captivating performances, the event offered a vibrant atmosphere with various food trucks and exhibits, providing delicious food options and interesting learning opportunities. There was also a fun and engaging multicultural scavenger hunt, encouraging attendees to learn about different countries’ flags in a fun way.

The evening kicked off at 5 p.m. with a welcome performance: Garden of Eden, setting the tone for an exciting evening. Patrick Holness, the school’s principal, officially opened the festivities with a warm block party welcome at 5:10 p.m.

The evening continued with a series of performances that highlighted the community’s rich tapestry:

• A delightful performance by Lindsey Barrett’s kindergarten and Ana Miklowcic’s first-grade bilingual classes showcased bilingual education at Franklin Elementary.

• An impressive martial arts demonstration by Rahway’s Best.

• An energetic dance performance by Contento Dance and Franklin students.

• A wonderful demonstration of the Colombian Cumbia by Franklin staff.

• A vibrant Mexican dance performance by La Sagrada Familia.

• A powerful and rhythmic step dance routine by Steppaz With Attitude.

The event concluded with heartfelt closing remarks at 7 p.m., leaving attendees with a sense of community pride and joy. The evening was a testament to the dedication and talent of the students, teachers, and community members of Rahway.

“We are thrilled by the incredible turnout and the amazing performances that made this evening so special,” said Holness. “This event truly highlights the vibrant spirit and diverse talents within our community.”

Franklin Elementary School extends its deepest gratitude to all the participants, volunteers, and attendees who made the event a resounding success. A special thank you goes to the following groups for their invaluable contributions:

• The dedicated School Leadership Team for transforming the annual event into a vibrant block party.

• Local community-based organizations like Bella Kind, the Rahway chapter of the NAACP, NCNW, and Dr. Miao and her husband for showcasing Chinese culture.

• The Mayor’s Office, Rahway Public Schools Buildings and Grounds team, Rahway PD, Franklin PTA, the Superintendent’s Office and Rahway Board of Education members.

Franklin Elementary School looks forward to more such events that bring the community together in celebration of its rich diversity.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lampert