Fourth annual ‘You, Me and a Cup of Tea’ fundraiser hosted in support of Josephine’s Place

UNION, NJ — The fourth annual ”You, Me and a Cup of Tea” fundraiser is being hosted this year, moving to the elegant Titan Union Event Center Rooftop, 2003 Morris Ave., on Sunday, May 4, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The event benefits Josephine’s Place, a local organization providing critical support services for women in Union County.

“This event embodies the spirit of community that makes the township of Union special,” said James Bowser, mayor. “By coming together to support Josephine’s Place, we’re not just enjoying an afternoon of tea and music; we’re helping provide vital resources that empower women to build brighter futures for themselves and their families.”

Guests will experience an elegant afternoon featuring a traditional tea service with freshly prepared finger sandwiches, warm scones, delicate pastries and a selection of premium teas, all accompanied by live jazz performances. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the bold and dressy dress code, with hats and fascinators highly encouraged. A prize will be awarded for the best hats.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1284073360989?aff=oddtdtcreator. With limited seating available, early registration is encouraged. Those unable to attend are invited to support the cause through donations via the same Eventbrite link.

All proceeds will benefit Josephine’s Place, an Elizabeth-based organization that has provided a safe, welcoming space for women to develop life skills and realize their potential since 2005. Their comprehensive programs include ESL classes, job training, counseling services, and support groups designed to foster confidence and independence.

For more information about Josephine’s Place and the programs serving women in the community, visit www.josephinesplace.org. For more details and event updates, visit uniontownship.com or visit @TWPUnionNJ on social media.

Photo Courtesy of Township of Union