Fourth annual Mischief Night Concert and Program hosted

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The borough of Roselle Park hosted its fourth annual Mischief Night Concert and Program on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The exciting, family-friendly event was free and took place at Michael J. Mauri “Gazebo” Park at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Grant Avenue.

The huge event attracted hundreds of residents. It featured the Tesla Light Show, where participating Teslas sync up for a stunning light display set to music; a dance performance by M.A.D.E. Stars Performing Arts School’s dance crew; and the main concert by The Empire Band, a renowned six-piece ensemble from Manhattan, which offered hits such as “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “Thriller,” “I Will Survive” and “Mony Mony.”

The festive atmosphere also had the annual Trunk-or-Treat sponsored by American Legion Post 60, Roselle Park. Children collected treats from creatively decorated vehicles parked along the street.

Fire Chief Steven A. Thompson said, “It’s a great event for the town. We’re handing out candy. Sparky, the fire dog, came out. We’re always recruiting members.”

Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jaskula said, “The event brings the entire town out. It’s really great for everyone to come out and have a good time.”

Sue Molgora was there with her husband, Dennis, and their children, Emma, 7, and Isaac, 1. It was their first time there with a decorative truck. Sue said, “Our kids are so excited. We’re giving out candy, giving back to the community.”

Emma said, “I’m super excited to come!”

Caitie Wagstaff, president of the Sherman Elementary School PTA, said, “I think it’s a great showing of how our town comes together and has a good time.”

Kelly Gallagher, who is a parent on the PTA at Roselle Park Middle School, was running an online scavenger hunt. Participants get clues and take photos with an interactive app. Bags of candy are given to winners.

Linda Billiams was having a blast with her friend, Maria Moncata. Williams excitedly said, “I’m having fun and we’re not even drunk!”

Tina Schwarz said, “It’s a really good turn-out, a nice community event.”

Seonah Yoon, of Roselle Park, was there with her 8-year-old son, Yoojin. She said she was enjoying the children in costume. “There’s a lot to eat and enjoy,” she said.

George Fetzer, of Valley View Farms, is one of the vendors at Roselle Park Farmers Market, located nearby the event. He said, “This is a good event. It’s kind of neat. Good seeing kids dressed up, a good way to spend the night.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta