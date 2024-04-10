Fourth annual Cranford Film Festival to celebrate the best in short films

CRANFORD, NJ — The fourth annual Cranford Film Festival – which celebrates the best in short filmmaking – has received more than 100 film submissions across categories including fiction, documentary, music videos, animation, student films and iPhone filmed. “Best of Festival Awards,” “Cranford Cougar Awards” and “Laurels” will be given in each of the six categories.

The Cranford Film Festival is a signature fundraising event for the non-profit organization Cranford Schools Friends of Performing Arts. Funds raised from ticket sales, donations and sponsorships will be earmarked for Cranford FOPA.

Filmmakers and enthusiasts alike are invited to be part of this event that showcases a diverse range of creative voices in short films. The fourth annual Cranford Film Festival will be on Saturday, April 20, at the Cranford Theater as follows:

• 2 to 4 p.m. – 2024 Seton Hall University Shorts Program;

• 4 to 5 p.m. – Student Film Block; and

• 6 to 10 p.m. – General Short Film Block.

The festival will also offer virtual screenings of selected films from Sunday, April 21, to Tuesday, May 7.

“The Cranford Film Festival is a celebration of creativity and the power of storytelling through film,” said Cranford FOPHA President Stephanie Levine. “The Cranford Film Festival not only showcases the best in short film, it also helps to raise funds for the performing arts students in our Cranford community.”

Tickets for the students are $10; general admission is $25; film blocks and VIP are $45; and virtual festival passes are $25, and can be purchased online through the festival’s website. The 2024 schedule of films will be available in early April. In 2023, the Cranford Film Festival sold out, so festival goers are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

Among the festival sponsors are A&W Chiropractic Center, Craft, Cranford Acupuncture, Cranford Golden Touch Jewelers, Dream Factory Balloons, Home Safe Inspections, The Artist Framer, The Mane Event Hair Salon, Timber Ridge Construction, Mr. Bin Sushi & Grill and Yale Terrace Brewery.

The Cranford Film Festival is an annual event that brings together filmmakers and film enthusiasts to celebrate the art of cinema. With a commitment to showcasing diverse voices and innovative storytelling, the festival aims to create a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to share their work with a wider audience.