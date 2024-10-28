Former U.S. senator kicks off impressive lineup of President’s Distinguished Lecture Series speakers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Five renowned speakers will address politics, science, human rights, technology, media and the arts as part of the 2024-2025 Kean University President’s Distinguished Lecture Series, which is open to the public.

The series kicks off with former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, an Emmy winner, best-selling author and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Other Distinguished Lecturers coming to Kean throughout the academic year are human rights activist Ndaba Mandela, the grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, speaking on Thursday, Nov. 14; scientist and autism advocate Temple Grandin, on Thursday, Dec. 5; Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025; and best-selling author, technology expert and podcaster Kara Swisher, on Monday, April 28, 2025.

“The President’s Distinguished Lecture Series brings influential and visionary leaders to our campus each year,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet. “This strengthens our role as an anchor institution, providing our students and the broader community an opportunity to hear fresh perspectives on the critical issues shaping our society.”

Tickets to all of the lectures are available. Admission is $20 for the general public. Kean faculty, staff and students can attend each lecture at no cost but must reserve a free ticket in advance.

The lectures will each take place at 4:30 p.m. in the North Avenue Academic Building as follows:

• Wormer U.S. Sen. Al Franken, Tuesday, Oct. 29 – The former U.S. senator from Minnesota will delve into critical issues a week before the 2024 election, emphasizing the need for collective action to safeguard the nation’s foundation. Franken will deliver a clear message: It’s time to speak up and shape the future of democracy.

Franken spent 15 seasons as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and offers behind-the-scenes perspectives on both the U.S. government and the late-night comedy institution. Also a best-selling author, he has received five Emmy Awards and two Grammys, and authored four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.

• Ndaba Mandela, Thursday, Nov. 14 – Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, is the co-founder and chairperson of the Africa Rising Foundation. He inspires audiences with his late grandfather’s message of reconciliation, healing and justice for all and speaks passionately about Africa, its people and its future.

As Senior Human Rights Fellow at Kean this year, Mandela will spend a week working with students and stakeholders and lead Kean’s Human Rights Travelearn during spring break.

• Temple Grandin, Thursday, Dec. 5 – An animal scientist, author and autism advocate, Grandin is known for her work in animal welfare, especially with cattle, and her advocacy for people with autism. Diagnosed with autism as a young child, she was unable to speak until age 4. With the benefit of good teachers, mentoring and her mother’s encouragement, she became a professor of animal science at Colorado State University.

Grandin’s empathy for animals led her to design more humane facilities for handling cattle, and she helped establish high standards for the livestock industry. A best-selling author, she is also the subject of an HBO movie about her life.

This lecture is made possible through the generosity of Kean alumna Marjorie Slass ’13 M.A., ’16 Psy.D. and her husband Jonathan Slass.

• Giancarlo Esposito, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 – A prolific actor known from television, movies and Broadway, Esposito has played both villains and inspirational roles. He starred in the AMC hit “Breaking Bad” in the role of kingpin Gustavo “Gus” Fring, for which he received an Emmy nomination and won a Critic’s Choice Award.

Esposito will share his journey as a biracial actor overcoming the hurdles many people of color face while trying to break into the entertainment industry. He talks candidly about learning to embrace his racial identity as an integral part of his acting identity and encourages all to identify what they love to do and work toward success.

• Kara Swisher, Monday, April 28, 2025 – One of the most respected journalists covering technology and Silicon Valley, Swisher is the host of “On with Kara Swisher” and co-host of the Pivot podcast. She’s also an editor-at-large at New York Magazine, a CNN contributor, and an expert on the promise and peril of AI. Her lecture will follow Kean University’s Research Days, the University’s annual celebration of learning and research.

The co-founder of the technology website Recode, Swisher was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Webby Award. She has been reporting on the tech industry since the early 1990s – and was there when Amazon was looking for its first headquarters in Seattle; Google was in its garage; and Netflix was a small startup.

For tickets and information, visit kean.edu/lectureseries.

Photos Courtesy of Kean University