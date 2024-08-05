Footprints of Uganda, driven to create a difference

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — When Isabella Tabares, of Roselle Park, spent four months volunteering in Uganda last year, it was the children who touched her heart. “When I was there, I knew what I wanted to do,” she said.

In the eyes of Tabares, Uganda was so different. Only the main road was paved. There were no streetlights or traffic lights and no running water. “I didn’t think it was that extent of poverty,” she said. When she visited the home of a lady from the town to have lunch, she saw the lady’s two boys licking rice off the plate.

Tabares said, “I was very overwhelmed. I can’t see this.”

While she was there, she wanted to throw an end-of-the-year party with the town – with her own money. Tabares didn’t have much money and was going to spend $200 to help the children in the village. Her mother and aunt both contributed another $100 each. Then, via social media, $1,000 was collected.

Tabares said, “We brought pencils, food, drinks; rented a stereo. We had a party. We got 50 pairs of shoes. Most of the children never had a backpack. We were able to do this party.”

Fifty-six children from the town were invited to the party, but 150 showed up. Nevertheless, everyone left with something. No one left empty-handed. “I’m really thankful. All these kids were able to eat, drink and bring something home. We made sure,” said Tabares.

While Tabares was on her knees, trying to fit the children for shoes, they were all fighting to get to her – in hopes of having a pair. “All their little feet were dirty,” she said. “Some of the soles of their shoes were completely gone. I didn’t want them to see me crying. I was so sad.”

That’s when Tabares created her vision – Footprints of Uganda. “It comes from the little feet,” she said.

Since Tabares returned home seven months ago, she has continued to help the children of Uganda. She created the website Footprints of Uganda, which explains all the programs, with The Well Project being the most important to Tabares. “I think it’s very important for the children to have fresh water,” she said. The goal of Footprints of Uganda is to raise $8,000 to make clean water a reality for those in need.

“Any donation helps,” said Tabares. “I love speaking to people to raise awareness.”

The Girls and Women’s Education program addresses the stigma surrounding menstruation in Ugandan households. “It’s very taboo to get your period,” said Tabares. “Moms won’t tell their sons that this exists. Girls don’t have pads. Sometimes they use towels. Sometimes they’ll bleed from the back of their skirts. Boys make fun of them; they don’t know what it is. Girls won’t go to school for a week because of bullying. We want to educate dads, brothers… You should just be able to talk about it. It should be a normal thing.”

Tabares’ academic background includes global business and Asian studies for her undergraduate degrees, followed by a master’s degree in international business with a focus in management, which she pursued in Spain. She’s been volunteering since she was 14.

“I’ve always liked helping,” she said. Her mom would give her clothes to people in need. “It was the normal thing. I didn’t think anything of it. I thought that’s what everybody did.”

Tabares’ earlier volunteering efforts included working with children and elderly, and at her church. She has also done volunteer administrative work for People for Animals in Hillside.

To learn more about Footprints of Uganda, visit: https://www.footprintsofuganda.org/.

Photos Courtesy of Wilber Byansi