Footprints of Uganda continues to support Ugandan families

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Footprints of Uganda is not even a year old yet and it has done so much.

More than a year ago, Roselle Park resident Isabella Tabares founded the 501c3 charitable organization. She was inspired when she spent four months volunteering in Uganda two years ago. Touched by the children, she began her nonprofit to help them have a better quality of life.

Tabares created the Footprints of Uganda website, which explains all the programs, with The Well Project being the most important to Tabares. It would mean fresh water for the children. The goal is to raise $8,000, to make clean water a reality for those in need.

While Footprints of Uganda is not close to that goal yet, it has been raising money in other areas. For example, it just received a donation of $400 to sponsor a child for a year.

Footprints of Uganda also started a soccer team. “We felt the village had that need,” said Tabares. “The boys played soccer a lot. We got them jerseys. Now the girls are interested.” Footprints of Uganda also had its second annual holiday party, with 200 children showing up. Many received backpacks and shoes.

“We couldn’t do too many, but we still wanted to do something,” said Tabares. “Money hasn’t been easy.”

Thirty backpacks went to the older children and 60 pairs of shoes were given out. Tabares said they look for the families who are most needy.

Another plan is teaching English class in school. “We want to start a class every Saturday,” said Tabares.

There will be one class for younger students and one for older students, with each class having 25 children. “We’re going to try to get a room with some desks,” said Tabares. “It’s very important for the kids to speak English. They have their (own) dialect, but English is the main language. They’re in a village, but if they want to do anything work-wise – and do well – they have to know English.”

The Footprints of Uganda sponsorship program enables children to attend school, covering registration and fees, uniforms, school shoes, daily lunch and school supplies such as a backpack, notebooks, pens and pencils each year.

“We check the report cards and make sure the kids are doing well,” said Tabares. “It’s a privilege. So many kids want to be a part of it. If they’re not doing well, we try to help them out. We are very involved. It’s not just ‘go to school and that’s it.’”

Future plans for Footprints of Uganda are to keep growing and help the children.

To learn more about Footprints of Uganda, visit: https://www.footprintsofuganda.org/.

Photos Courtesy of Giriwa Reagan