Five are recognized for ‘Friendship and Kindness’

CRANFORD, NJ — Mayor Brian Andrews, pictured at left, presents a proclamation on “Friendship and Kindness” to recognize Zach Carter, Zach Jones, Kurt Petschow Jr., Robbie Salvatore and Nolan Spurr, pictured, for their actions to help find Peter “Petey” Fekete at Yankee Stadium.

The five young men first contacted stadium security and then proceeded to conduct a search on foot, eventually joined by members of the New York City Police Department.

The Township Committee aims to recognize acts of friendship and kindness, so that they may inspire others.

Cranford TV 35 filmed a segment on how these young men found their friend among 50,000 people at Yankee Stadium. The video is available to watch on cable or YouTube at CranfordTV3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tp6UGvS3Sd4.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz