First Presbyterian Church of Cranford announces Holy Week and Easter events

CRANFORD, NJ — The First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, 11 Springfield Ave., Cranford, invites everyone to a “Super” exciting Easter experience. Encounter the extraordinary divine power that Jesus revealed to us through his resurrection – his “Resurrection Power” – as a sermon series, “Superheroes of the Bible,” is kicked off. Children are invited to a fun Easter Egg Hunt for ages 5 and younger, and games and crafts in the gym for ages 6 and older are offered right after church, so bring your children.

Here’s the Holy Week rundown:

• Palm Sunday, March 24, at 10 a.m.: Holy Week begins. All children are invited to joyfully march into the Sanctuary waving palms in the children’s “Palm Processional.” This reminds us of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem as he was greeted with shouts of “Hosanna” and waving palm branches as a sign of celebration and great expectation. This festive service will also include the Jubilee Handbell Choir, Chancel Choir and Children’s Choir.

• Maundy Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m.: Holy Week continues as Jesus’ Last Supper with his disciples before his death on the cross is remembered. The Rev. Bae will invite everyone to consider Jesus, who washed the disciples’ feet as a symbolic gesture and will soon wash away everyone’s sins on the cross. There is also Communion offered by intinction.

• Easter Sunrise Service, March 31, at 7a.m.: Come together outside in the spring air as the sun rises, celebrating the triumph of life over death and light over darkness. Bring a flower from your garden and place it on the cross in the front lawn. Flowers will also be provided.

• “Superheroes Of The Bible” Easter Service, March 31, at 10 a.m.: It will be a “Super” exciting Easter worship service at FPCC. Come and see superhero-themed decorations and hear about Jesus’ superpowers. Children will brighten the room by carrying flowers forward during the first hymn and placing them in the front of the sanctuary. Together, celebrate Easter with open Communion – all are welcome to join in. In a beloved tradition, you are invited to come forward to sing the “Hallelujah Chorus” with the choir at the end of the service. This service will also be live streamed to Facebook and YouTube.

• Easter Egg hunt, games, crafts and family fun, March 31, immediately following worship: Come for worship, stay for the Easter Egg hunt and fun games and crafts in the Bates Hall gym! Pre-register for this event at firstprescranford.org/easter.

For more information, contact the church office at 908-276-8440 or visit the website at firstprescranford.org/Easter. A newly installed chair lift is available for the mobility impaired at the Springfield Avenue office entrance.