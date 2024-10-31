Fire Prevention Month tips are offered from the Cranford Fire Department

CRANFORD, NJ — October marks Fire Prevention Month and the Cranford Fire Department wants to share how you can stay fire safe and protect you and your loved ones from the devastating loss of a fire. “Unfortunately, many of the fires and emergencies we respond to are preventable with a few easy safety measures,” said Battalion Chief Matthew Lubin, Cranford’s fire official. “We use the month of October to piggyback on the national campaign to emphasize fire safety in the home, in our school community, and in our businesses and workplaces.”

According to Lubin, the department annually inspects commercial establishments, but residential homes are largely unregulated from a fire safety standpoint. “The data each year shows that the vast majority of fire injuries and fatalities are occurring in single family homes, often in ones which lack working smoke alarms,” Lubin said.

The easiest way to ensure your family is safe is to have working smoke detectors throughout your home and test them monthly. Test all the smoke alarms in your home at least once a month by pushing the test button and replacing the batteries. Keep in mind, every 10 years, smoke detectors need to be replaced. A date should be listed on the back of the smoke detector. If you have young children, you should also have a meeting spot away from the home and practice that, just like a school fire drill.

Did you know you need at least one smoke detector on every level of your home, including the basement, outside all sleeping areas and inside each bedroom? If you are missing detectors in these areas, it’s time to install them.

Before you turn on your heating systems and fireplace this year, check your smoke detectors.

Some other important Fire Safety Tips to Do this Season:

• Have your heating system, fireplaces and chimney checked by a professional before the season. Make sure that your chimney is clear of any debris or creosote buildup. Creosote is a deposit from smoke, which can build up and start a fire.

• Make sure the area around your furnace/boiler and water heater is clear of anything that can burn. Never use the area around these appliances for storage. Not only can it cause a fire, but it can restrict air flow to the appliance.

• If using a fireplace or fire pit, use only seasoned, dry woods. Never burn treated wood. When done, put all ashes outdoors and away from anything that can burn – fences, garages, etc. Store them in a metal container for disposal.

• Never park your car over a pile of leaves. Make sure you pile leaves far away from your house. Never burn leaves, the embers and sparks can travel far and set other fires.

• Never burn candles unattended. Place them in sturdy, burn-resistant containers that won’t tip over. Never place them near windows where blinds or curtains could blow over them, or in high traffic areas where pets or children could knock them over.

• If using space heaters, make sure they are plugged directly into the wall and have an auto-shutoff feature. Don’t use space heaters unattended and never use them with extension cords or power strips.

Now that you have taken some necessary steps to keep your home fire safe, prepare a home fire escape plan and practice it with your family or housemates so you know what to do if a fire strikes. This way, everyone knows what to do when the smoke alarm sounds and can get outside and stay outside.