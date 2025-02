This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Fire & Ice returns to Downtown Cranford on Saturday, March 1, with a rain date of March 2. People are invited to visit Downtown Cranford from 1 to 4 p.m. to see ice carvers and live performers, while also enjoying wings from restaurants competing to be this year’s King of the Wing. There will also be face painting and complimentary hot cocoa and s’mores. This event is sponsored by Brighton Air Corp.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle Stavrou