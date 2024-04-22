Fire captain receives prestigious state recognition

LINDEN, NJ — The city has announced that Capt. Carl J. Tattoli Jr. of the Linden Fire Department has been named the 2024 New Jersey State Fire Investigator of the Year.

Tattoli, a 15-year veteran of the LFD and deputy director of the Union County Fire Investigation Task Force, received the award on Thursday, Feb. 29, in Atlantic City, during a ceremony hosted by the NJ Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators. He was nominated by both the Union County Arson Task Force and the NJ Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms/Certified Fire Investigators, unbeknownst to each other, highlighting the exceptional quality of his work.

“I am both humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” said Tattoli. “While I am honored to receive this award, I would be remiss if I didn’t remind everyone that keeping our beautiful city safe is a team effort and this award is just as much a reflection on all members of the Linden Fire Department as it is on me.”

Throughout his career with the LFD, Tattoli has consistently demonstrated exceptional investigative skills, unwavering dedication to fire safety and a commitment to serving the Linden community. His expertise has been instrumental in solving fire investigations, ensuring the safety of residents and bringing those responsible to justice. Tattoli’s leadership and dedication within the Union County Fire Investigation Task Force further exemplifies his commitment to collaborative efforts that enhance fire safety across the region.

The Linden Fire Department commends Tattoli on this extraordinary achievement and for his continued dedication to the safety and well-being of the Linden community.

“When any member of our Fire Department receives this type of recognition, it proves what I’ve known all along; that Linden has one of the best fire departments in the state,” said Mayor Derek Armstead. “Capt. Tattoli’s dedication and expertise are truly commendable and I am incredibly proud of him and the entire LFD team.”

Photo Courtesy of Lymari Cintron