Fifth-grade students investigate a natural phenomena

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Fifth-grade students in Jessica Massa’s class at Hehnly Elementary School recently investigated the question: Why do people cry when they peel onions? Do goggles prevent tears? Sparked by their own curiosity of natural phenomena, students explored the question in connection to their study of solids, liquids and gas. Students collaboratively examined the different parts of an onion and drew a model to represent what was happening to the particles involving the changes from solids, liquids and gasses. The students discovered that by cutting up the onion, the particles were changing from a solid to a gas and the sulfur particles lead to the crying. Further, the students discussed whether goggles, glasses or contacts would be the best in blocking out the particles and stopping the tears.

Massa said, “The students were actively engaged and asking spectacular questions. They drew phenomenal models to represent what they believed was happening using the science vocabulary that was learned earlier in the week.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski