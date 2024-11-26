Fifth-grade detectives solve a Halloween mystery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Danielle DeFonte’s fifth-grade English Language Arts classes at Roosevelt Elementary School recently transformed into a crime scene investigation unit. Students donned their detective hats and used their keen observation and inference skills to unravel a spooky mystery.

The class discovered a classroom vandalized and cordoned off with caution tape. By carefully examining the clues left behind, students were able to form their own theories about what had occurred. They discussed their inferences and collaboratively developed a narrative of the events.

After hearing each student’s unique perspective on the culprit and the motive, the mystery was finally solved. It was revealed that an imaginary classmate named “Bob Smith” had caused the chaos out of frustration.

This engaging activity not only sharpened the students’ critical thinking skills, but also fostered teamwork and communication. By applying their ELA skills in a real-world context, they were able to deepen their understanding of inference and deduction.

Roosevelt Elementary School is committed to providing innovative and engaging learning opportunities for its students.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla