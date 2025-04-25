Fifth annual Cranford Film Festival to celebrate the best in short film

CRANFORD, NJ — The fifth annual Cranford Film Festival will showcase selected short films from rising and established filmmakers at the Cranford Theater on Saturday, April 26. Filmmakers and enthusiasts alike are invited to participate in an evening celebrating the best and most creative voices in short film.

The festival champions diverse voices and innovative storytelling by curating a selection of films that span genres from filmmakers across the globe. This year, the festival received nearly 100 submissions across categories including fiction, documentary, animation, iPhone, music videos and student films. “Best of Festival Awards,” “Cranford Cougar Awards” and “Laurels” will be given in each of the six categories.

“As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of our film festival, I’m filled with gratitude and excitement for the incredible filmmakers, passionate audiences, and dedicated team that have made this journey possible,” said Stephanie Levine, festival director and Cranford Schools Friends of the Performing Arts president. “This milestone is not just a reflection of our past achievements, but a testament to our commitment to showcasing diverse voices and inspiring stories.”

The festival screening will occur from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cranford Theater, located at 25 North Ave. W in Cranford. A pre-screening celebration will be hosted at Cranford’s Yale Terrace Brewery for selected filmmakers and VIP ticket holders. A post-show question-and-answer session for audience members to ask questions of filmmakers about their films will take place after the screening. The full schedule of this year’s films will be available online in April.

Tickets are now available for purchase at the Cranford Film Festival website, starting at $25 for the screening of the short film block. VIP tickets, which include admittance to the pre-party and a festival T-shirt, will cost $45 for one and $75 for two. The festival historically is a sellout event, so attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

The festival also offers an entirely virtual screening of selected short films for viewing online from Sunday, April 27, to Sunday, May 11. The virtual ticket also costs $25.

The fourth annual Arts Day, a free companion event in the afternoon before the film festival screening in downtown Cranford, will celebrate the performing and visual arts from within Cranford and beyond. It will feature performances from local groups, including Cranford High School’s performing arts ensembles, at the Eastman Clock Plaza and student visual art on display in nearby downtown locations.

This year, the festival is expected to be sponsored by more than 50 businesses, many of them local to the Cranford area, which have generously donated funds and products to support the festival. A full list of festival sponsors can be found on the website.

The proceeds generated by the film festival’s ticket sales, donations and sponsorships support the non-profit organization Cranford Schools Friends of Performing Arts. FOPA’s purpose is to enhance the experience of the students participating in all performing arts programs in Cranford’s school district. All funds raised benefit Cranford’s performing arts students directly.