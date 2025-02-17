February 2025 Children’s Department programs and events are listed

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — The following activities are offered by the Children’s Department of the Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard, Kenilworth, for the month of February.

Weekly programs

• Bingo For Children: Monday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bingo games for children, for ages 3 and older.

• Lap Sit: Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Interactive stories and songs, for ages newborn to 2.

• PJ Story Time: Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Children are welcome to attend this storytime program dressed in their pajamas and bring along a favorite stuffed animal,

for ages 3 and older.

• Toddler Time: Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Interactive stories and songs, for ages 2 to 3.

• Lego At The Library: Thursdays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Build your own unique creations with Lego bricks, for ages 4 to 12.

• Fun Friday Crafts: Friday, Feb. 21, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Registration is required for each individual craft one week prior to each craft, for ages 4 to 9.

• Saturday Lap Sit: Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for the youngest listeners, for ages newborn to 2.

February special events

Registration is required for all special events.

Kenilworth residents may register one week prior to each event.

Out-of-town residents may register two days prior to each event, space permitting.

To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

• Read To A Dog: Wednesday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. For early beginning readers and those who are learning to read. Young, reluctant or struggling readers are encouraged to register for this program and read aloud for 15 minutes with a certified therapy dog, Petey. Children will learn to associate reading with a furry, non-judgmental listener and begin to view reading in a positive way. In time, the child’s reading ability and confidence can improve because they are practicing their skills. Registration is required. Readers may register for a 15-minute visit. To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

• Good Tyme String Band: Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome to attend and enjoy foot tapping knee slapping banjo music.

Adult programs

• Join on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., for the cardmaking group, “Paper Pals.” You don’t need any papercrafting experience to join the fun.

• “Yarnies” – Join on Thursdays, Feb. 13 and 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. You don’t need any crafting experience to enjoy these creative explorations. Feel free to bring a project to work on. Watch demonstrations of knitting, crocheting and weaving.

• “Spin-A -Yarn” – Join on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your spinning wheel or drop spindle and create beautiful yarns. If you don’t have a wheel, you are still welcome to join and learn about spinning.

• English Conversation For Adults on Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Want to practice or learn more English? This is a free program for adults ages 18 and older. For more information, call Krissantonia at 973-309-6971.

All of these programs are free for adults.

Photos Courtesy of Robin Koerner