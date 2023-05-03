Applicants sought for new Fanwood Library Foundation

FANWOOD, NJ — The Fanwood Memorial Library is looking for a few enthusiastic people to help establish and participate in the creation of the Fanwood Memorial Library Foundation, a nonprofit that will develop philanthropic support for the library.

In 2024, an Americans With Disabilities Act–compliant, state-of-the-art library will rise in the footprint of the old library building, which served the Fanwood community for more than 70 years. It will have the capacity to provide expanded programs and meeting spaces for people of all ages with a diversity of interests and talents.

The foundation will be seeking corporate and individual contributions through a variety of fundraising endeavors to support such needs as:

• State-of-the-art technology.

• Furnishings for general purpose areas, meeting, and conference rooms.

• Special events.

Experience with foundations is not necessary, nor is Fanwood residency. Anyone interested may email [email protected], or call or text 908-347-0377.