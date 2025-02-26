Family Fun Etiquette Day comes to Union

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — In celebration of her new book, “SHINE Etiquette Workbook,” Nichole Fields recently hosted a book release party at Boss Loft in Union.

The interactive workbook is designed to equip children with timeless etiquette skills that build confidence and improve interpersonal and networking skills that will help them excel in all environments.

More than 40 people attended and participated in family fun that included interactive etiquette activities and demonstrations that teach basic etiquette skills. “I wanted to bring the workbook to life,” said Fields. “It was an outstanding event.”

There were four activity tables including a dining etiquette activity. Other activities included teaching children how to properly introduce themselves to adults. “Children had fun,” said Fields. “Adults did the activities, too.”

Fields’ core etiquette skills developed when she was just 9 years old and entered the world of pageants. “I had these skills of speaking to people. It was always very comfortable to me,” she said.

Having a bachelor’s degree in biological science, a master’s degree in public administration and a certification in International and Corporate Ethics and Compliance, Fields recognized the importance of etiquette in the corporate world. She began her business, I & I Etiquette and Professional Services, to provide engaging etiquette training that was relatable by creating an inclusive experience for audiences of all sizes and ages. “SHINE Etiquette Workbook” is her first etiquette workbook. “My mission is to get out there and build etiquette skills,” said Fields. “It’s not rules; it’s about engaging people. Imagine the world if we build kinder etiquette and relationships. It changes the world.”

In today’s world, Fields thinks etiquette is something that’s missing. She feels etiquette is a social skill and, while technology is a great tool, if our faces and eyes are always on a phone, we lose social skills. “I think that there are so many opportunities to improve in our lives,” she said. “A text message is designed to be short, concise. Our communication should be returned right away. If you limit a relationship to text messages, you’re not building a relationship.”

One of the challenges young people face in etiquette is that there are very few models. “There are few that they see executing these skills,” said Fields. “They don’t have a blueprint to model the action.”

But sometimes lack of etiquette comes from lack of confidence. Fields said, “I worked with a young lady and her mom. She was very shy. Beautiful, bright, but very shy. She wasn’t confident. My goal is to build confidence. I do that through building their etiquette skills. She didn’t know how to go up to a friend. She started to invite children to activities. That was huge for me. She learned how to do continental dining at 8 years old. She could be confident in small talk, public speaking. She went from night to day. It was about building her confidence.”

It’s not just young people who need assurance. Fields spoke about college students who get very nervous. They graduate and then realize they have no networking skills. Fields teaches them not to stand against the wall, as if they are at a high school dance. After working with Fields, they became confident.

“It makes such a difference,” she said.

To learn more about Nichole Fields and I & I Etiquette, visit: https://iieaps.com/.

Photos Courtesy of Anthony of Legndzonly Photography