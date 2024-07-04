Family Fun and Flix and Summer Arts Concert Series return to Union County parks this summer

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the arrival of two free summer programs for families – the Family Fun and Flix series, beginning on Tuesday, July 16, and running through Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Warinanco Park in Roselle, and the Summer Arts Concert Series, beginning on Saturday, July 20, in various Union County parks.

“Music and movies are the perfect ingredients for family fun, especially in the summer,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “I urge all Union County residents to take advantage of these free summer events that create laughter, memories and endless entertainment for the whole family.”

All Family Fun and Flix showings will begin at dusk, with festivities to begin at 7:30 p.m. and an ice cream truck on site for attendees who wish to purchase a snack. Participants are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. All movies will be shown on a weather-permitting basis. The schedule for the Family Fun and Flix night is listed below:

• Tuesday, July 16 – “Wish”

• Tuesday, July 23 – “Migration”

• Tuesday, July 30 – “Elemental”

• Tuesday, Aug. 13 – “Trolls Band Together”

• Tuesday, Aug. 20 – “The Little Mermaid,” 2023

The Summer Arts Concert Series includes various musical acts in either Oak Ridge Park in Clark, or Echo Lake Park in Mountainside. The schedule is listed:

• Saturday, July 20 – The Little Mermen: A Disney-tribute concert at Oak Ridge Park, from noon to 4 p.m. and will include other acts and family fun activities.

• Wednesday, July 24 – The Pink Floyd Project: A 10-piece Pink Floyd tribute with a light show, beginning at 7:30 p.m., with a yoga class before the concert at 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 – 5 Against 1: A Pearl Jam Tribute band at Echo Lake Park starting at 7:30 p.m., with a yoga class before the concert at 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 17 – Taylor Nation: The premier Taylor Swift sing-along tribute band at Oak Ridge Park, from noon to 4 p.m., and will include other acts and family fun activities.

For more information about Family Fun and Flix or the Summer Arts Concert Series, visit www.ucnj.org/summer24 or call the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation at 908-527-4900. For all Union County programs and services, visit ucnj.org, call the Public Info Line, 877-424-1234, email [email protected] or use the online Contact Form. Connect with Union County on social media.