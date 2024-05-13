Exhibit of black-and-white artworks is presented at Rahway Senior Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Recently, a black-and-white art exhibit had its opening reception at the Rahway Senior Center, 1306 Esterbrook Ave., Rahway. “Between Extremes” is a Gallery Space pop-up program presented by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and Rahway City Council.

Several artists are being featured at this special black-and-white art exhibit.

Jacki Dickert, of Winfield Park, is a nature photographer. She said she is inspired by the night sky and likes to show wonders of the natural world. Her images have been showcased at galleries throughout New Jersey. Her work has been published on book covers and billboards, in textbooks and in magazines such as Backpacker and The Sun. Newark Liberty International Airport is currently featuring one of her photographs. In addition, she self-publishes the annual “World of Wonder” and a local-themed photography calendar.

Her father was a photographer and she learned from him about film and the camera. The retired schoolteacher said her dad is her biggest influence. She also learned from her peers in the camera club and studied on her own.

Cintia Malhotra, of Roselle, enjoys working in black and white to create an abstract visual narrative. She said she is a big fan of symbolism. She tries not to use filters and likes creating layered work. She went to Kean University, majored in studio art with a concentration in photography and earned a master’s in graphic communications. She worked as a web producer for years and is now teaching graphic art at Columbia High School in Maplewood.

Inspired by life itself, not just the beauty, Malhotra said, “Art is everywhere for me. Beauty is around you. You have to be in the mindset.”

Jay Seldin, of Montclair, is a travel and street photographer. He has a bachelor’s degree in art and psychology and a master’s degree in visual art and photography. He runs a photo workshop, in which he takes groups to exotic places. He has taught for 33 years at Columbia High School in Maplewood. He was also a student of Ansel Adams in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

His travels have included photo shoots in Kashmir, India, Morocco, Turkey, Greece, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, China, Burma, Cuba, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Namibia, South African and most European countries.

“I wanted to go to all these places,” he said. “I take these photos for me. I’m there, I see something, I photograph.”

The photographer Seldin is most inspired by is Robert Frank. “The first name on my list as inspiration,” he said.

Kayt Hester, of Jersey City, creates black-and-white fashion-inspired art with black tape and a glossy varnish. Hester loves high fashion and went to Fashion Institute of Technology, a public college in New York City. She also took night classes for photo printing at Parsons School of design, also in New York City, “Which is now extinct,” she said, referring to photo printing, not the school itself, which is still quite active.

Hester was a fashion photographer for years and got burnt out. Now she makes art for enjoyment only.

“Jackie O. works well in tape,” she said.

Patti Jordan creates art by pouring ink on paper, working with the ebb and flow. For her work in the show, she tried black paper, mixing ink and powder using white, gray, silver and copper. She loves working with circles.

Jordan went to the Pratt Institute, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in art; then earned her master’s degree in art at Montclair State University. She said she is inspired by nature and observing the sky and sea. “Nature is wonderful for inspiration,” she said.

Len Merlo is a printmaker, painter and collage artist. His works are meditations on memories, perception, time and place.

Tenjin Ikeda has been seriously making art for more than 30 years using various mediums of painting, sculpture and printmaking. He attended the School of Visual Arts in New York, first focusing on graphic design and, ultimately, fine arts.

The exhibit is free to the public and runs until Friday, May 31, during regular gallery hours, Monday through Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta