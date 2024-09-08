End-of-summer event is big hit with Cranford PD and FD

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Maggie Feeney, of Cranford, didn’t tell her two granddaughters where she was taking them. She told them they were going to have a surprise, but they had to wear their swimsuits. It ended up being “the best day ever” for her granddaughter, Lila, 4, who said, “I want to stay here forever.”

Feeney’s other grandchild, Hailey, also 4, said, “I never want to go back home.”

They had a blast running under the fire hose that the Cranford Fire Department provided. In fact, all the children did – even some adults ran under the hose on the blazing hot summer day. It was a perfect setting for “Ice Pops with Cops/Cool Down with the FD,” which is how the event was advertised.

The free event offered opportunities for children to go in police trucks and fire engines, run under the fire hose and get wet, and indulge in ice pops and popcorn.

“They were excited to go in the ambulance,” said Feeney. “We appreciate everything they (the police and fire departments) do.”

Bryan Mulligan, of Cranford, said, “I like how the Police Department and Fire Department and EMS got together for the kids. I’m a police officer in Metuchen.” Mulligan was there with his wife, Cristina, and their 13-month-old son, Mac.

Detective Ali Muhammad, of the Juvenile Bureau, said, “It’s an opportunity for the youths of Cranford to see us and build positive relationships, for us to be as approachable as possible.”

Matt Lubin, the battalion chief at Cranford Fire Department, said, “This is a wonderful chance to support the community at the end of the summer. It’s always fun.”

Emily Litz, of Cranford, said, “I really love that the kids were able to see residents and friends from school. We love going on the trucks and learning about people who work in Cranford. It’s really awesome that they offer these events.”

Mary Ellen Wischusen, of Cranford, said, “It’s so fun. Kids can get ice. It’s such a great town.”

Anne Sofranko, of Cranford, shared a story that she got to meet her father’s best friend from kindergarten – Cranford Police Officer Thomas Stiansen.

Jonathan Ross, of Cranford, was there with his girls, Simone, 9, and Ingrid, 5. He said, “It’s such a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and share a beautiful summer day.”

Ingrid said she was looking forward to going under the hose.

Bethanie Trubaman, of Cranford, said, “It’s good for kids to interact with the fire department and police officers.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta